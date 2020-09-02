Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Gonzalez has emerged as an everyday player for the Pirates, as he'd started 13 straight games before getting the day off Wednesday. It's unclear whether or not that role is deserved, however, as he hit just .220/.286/.400 over that stretch. Kevin Newman will be the shortstop Wednesday.
