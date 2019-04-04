Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Heads to bench
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Gonzalez has gone just 3-for-17 (.176) through the team's first four games, so he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener to clear his head. Kevin Newman is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in his place.
