Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Healthy for spring
Gonzalez (foot) reported to camp this week healthy and without any restrictions following offseason surgery, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez required surgery in November after fracturing his left foot while taking part in the Dominican Winter League. Fortunately for the 28-year-old, the injury occurred early enough in the offseason for him to make a full recovery before spring training, so he'll face no limitations as he attempts to win a utility job with the Pirates. In his inaugural campaign with Pittsburgh in 2019, Gonzalez slashed .254/.301/.317 with one home run and four stolen bases across 156 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...