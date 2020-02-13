Gonzalez (foot) reported to camp this week healthy and without any restrictions following offseason surgery, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez required surgery in November after fracturing his left foot while taking part in the Dominican Winter League. Fortunately for the 28-year-old, the injury occurred early enough in the offseason for him to make a full recovery before spring training, so he'll face no limitations as he attempts to win a utility job with the Pirates. In his inaugural campaign with Pittsburgh in 2019, Gonzalez slashed .254/.301/.317 with one home run and four stolen bases across 156 plate appearances.