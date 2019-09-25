Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-2 victory against the Cubs on Tuesday.

It's been a rough year for Gonzalez, who began the season in April with a broken collarbone after a collision on a fly ball. Largely because of that, Gonzalez has only played in 48 games and this was his first home run of the year. Better late than never. He is batting .236 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in 123 at-bats this season.