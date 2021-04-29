Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Kansas City.
The infielder is hitting just .176 in his last six games after enjoying an offensive surge in the middle of April. Regardless, Gonzalez has been a valuable contributor to Pittsburgh's lineup, having driven in 14 runs and homered twice. The Pirates' lack of legitimate offensive depth will likely keep Gonzalez in the everyday mix going forward even if his production isn't overwhelming, but the 29-year-old has shown flashes of potential in the early going.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Settling into regular duties•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Plays both games Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Delivers late grand slam•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Gets third straight start•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Stays hot with homer•