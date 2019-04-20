The Pirates placed Gonzalez on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a left clavicle fracture.

Gonzalez and Starling Marte (abdomen) were both shuttled to the IL after colliding with one another in Friday's 4-1 win. While Marte was merely diagnosed with an abdominal wall contusion and was placed on the 10-day IL, Gonzalez sustained a far more serious injury that will keep him unavailable for at least two months. Cole Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and is poised to serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop for the foreseeable future.

