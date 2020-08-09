Gonzalez will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers.

Picking up his seventh start in eight games, Gonzalez now looks to be a mainstay in the Pittsburgh lineup. Though he went hitless in Saturday's 11-5 loss, Gonzalez had gone 9-for-20 across the four games prior to that to aid his push for regular playing time. Gonzalez's case for playing on an everyday basis should only strengthen after hot-hitting utility man Phillip Evans fractured his jaw and suffered a concussion in Saturday's game, with the two injuries likely to sideline him for multiple weeks, if not the rest of the season.