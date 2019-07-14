General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Gonzalez (collarbone/hamstring) should be able to start up another rehab assignment fairly soon, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzalez was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis after suffering a hamstring strain, but the injury isn't expected to significantly impact his recovery. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list with a fractured left clavicle since mid-April.