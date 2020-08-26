Gonzalez will bat second and will start at shortstop Wednesday against the White Sox.

Gonzalez batted out of the bottom third of the order in his first 12 starts of the season, but he's seemingly supplanted Adam Frazier for a top-three spot in the lineup against both left- and right-handed pitching. After leading off in the Pirates' previous five games, Gonzalez will bump down to the No. 2 spot Wednesday while the speedy Cole Tucker gets a turn atop the order in the series finale.