Gonzalez (collarbone) will not serve as the team's everyday starter at shortstop when he returns, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan radio in Pittsburgh.

"Kevin (Newman) has earned the opportunity to continue to be the regular shortstop," Huntington said Sunday. The general manager added that Gonzalez could see some starts at shortstop with Newman moving to second base against left-handed pitching. Gonzalez is expected to begin a Triple-A rehab stint within the week.