site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-erik-gonzalez-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gonzalez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Gonzalez had gone hitless with a walk and a strikeout in seven at-bats across his last two games. Wilmer Difo will start at third base and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read