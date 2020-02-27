Play

Gonzalez (foot) is not expected to participate in Grapefruit League games for at least another week.

He has yet to progress to the point where he can run the bases at full intensity. Medical spokesman Todd Tomczyk said that Gonzalez will attempt to ramp up his running over the weekend or early next week. Once he clears that hurdle, then he'll be cleared for game activity.

