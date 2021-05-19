site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Not starting Wednesday
Gonzalez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Gonzalez had gone 3-for-8 with an RBI and a strikeout across the last two contests. Wilmer Difo will take over at third base and bat seventh.
