Gonzalez's arrival at camp has been slightly delayed, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez is one of a handful of players around the league who faced minor delays as they returned to the country for spring training. He's still going through the intake process, though the Pirates expect him to be able to join the team by the end of the week.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Avoids arbitration with Pirates•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Part of Monday's starting lineup•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Sits for afternoon game•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Returns against Reds•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Out of Sunday's lineup•