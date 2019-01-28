Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Opportunity knocks at shortstop
Unless the Pirates sign or trade for another player, Gonzalez likely heads into spring training as the team's starting shortstop, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Gonzalez slashed a combined .263/.292/.389 with five homers and four stolen bases in 275 plate appearances spread out over the last three seasons. The 27-year-old, who was stuck behind the likes of Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez in Cleveland, could see ample playing time. He'll face competition from Kevin Newman, but it sounds like management is intrigued by his potential. General manager Neal Huntington compared him to a young Freddy Galvis while manager Clint Hurdle said the scouts kept "beating the table" to acquire the infielder. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the organization acquire another competent middle infielder like free agent Jose Iglesias, especially with the somewhat unproven Adam Frazier slated to see full-time duty at second base.
