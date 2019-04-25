Gonzalez (collarbone) underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair his fractured left clavicle, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Assuming he progresses through his rehab with no setbacks, Gonzalez should be ready to return to "full major-league baseball activities" in around 10-to-12 weeks. Look for Cole Tucker to continue to fill in at shortstop while Gonzalez is on the shelf.

