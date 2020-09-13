site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Gonzalez will take a seat Sunday after starting the past five games. Kevin Newman will start at shortstop in the series finale, with Adam Frazier moving to second base.
