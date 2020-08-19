Gonzalez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Indians.
He is hitting .359 with one home run and is 0-for-2 on stolen-base attempts in 39 at-bats over his last 10 games. Jose Osuna will start at third base and bat seventh.
