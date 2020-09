Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a single, double and walkoff sacrifice fly in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Gonzalez tallied a pair of knocks to bring his batting average up to .289 on the season, but his day was highlighted by a walkoff sacrifice fly that capped off Pittsburgh's two-run rally in the ninth. It marked the 18th RBI for the shortstop, who has hit safely in each of his last eight games.