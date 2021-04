Gonzalez went a combined 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

He started at third base in Game 1 and then played shortstop in Game 2. After hitting just .118 in his first 17 at-bats, Gonzalez has slashed .353/.371/.500 in his last 35 plate appearances. The 29-year-old is batting .275 with one homer and 10 RBI overall, but if fantasy owners are ever going to consider using him, now is the time.