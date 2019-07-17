Gonzalez (collarbone/hamstring) will begin a new rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was pulled off his previous rehab stint with Indianapolis due to a hamstring injury, but he's ready to return to minor-league action after taking a handful of days to rest and recover. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since mid-April with a fractured clavicle.

More News
Our Latest Stories