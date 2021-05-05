Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a single, run, stolen base and strikeout in Pittsburgh's 2-1 win over San Diego Tuesday.
Gonzalez singled, stole second and scored the Pirate's crucial second run on a subsequent Eric Hosmer error. It was Gonzalez's first steal of the year and he only has 10 career in five season so it doesn't appear he'll be a viable source of steals moving forward.
