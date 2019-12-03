Play

Gonzalez (foot) signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Pirates on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gonzalez underwent surgery in mid-November after suffering a fractured left foot while suiting up in the Dominican Winter League, but that hasn't prevented him from receiving a one-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh. The utility man played in 53 games a season ago and hit .254 with one home run, six RBI and four stolen bases.

