Gonzalez (collarbone) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez has been out since fracturing his clavicle back in mid-April. He'll fill a bench role now that he's healthy. With a career .256/.293/.374 slash line over parts of four seasons, he's not a particularly interesting fantasy option even if injuries open up unexpected playing time.

