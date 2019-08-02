Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Returns from injury
Gonzalez (collarbone) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez has been out since fracturing his clavicle back in mid-April. He'll fill a bench role now that he's healthy. With a career .256/.293/.374 slash line over parts of four seasons, he's not a particularly interesting fantasy option even if injuries open up unexpected playing time.
