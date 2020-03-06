Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Sees Grapefruit League action
Gonzalez (foot) played third base and went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout in his spring debut Thursday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Manager Derek Shelton said he started Gonzalez at third base to put less stress on his foot. "We know the guy's an elite defender and he can play any three of those (second, shortstop or third)," Shelton said. Gonzalez is expected to serve as a utility infielder for Pittsburgh in 2020.
