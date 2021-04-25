Gonzalez will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Twins.
With Phillip Evans spending more time in the outfield following the Pirates' recent decisions to remove Dustin Fowler and Anthony Alford from the 40-man roster, Gonzalez has been able to pick up steady work in the infield. Gonzalez will be making his eighth consecutive start Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Plays both games Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Delivers late grand slam•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Gets third straight start•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Stays hot with homer•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Starting in spring opener•