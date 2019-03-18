Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with his second stolen base of the spring Sunday.

He's lifted his Grapefruit League batting average to .233 with a good weekend and remains in the running for the starting shortstop job. Gonzalez is out of options while fellow shortstop Kevin Newman still has an option available. Neither player has had a standout spring, but Gonzalez might win the spot because Newman can be sent to Triple-A without needing to pass through waivers.