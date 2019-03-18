Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Shortstop battle heating up
Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with his second stolen base of the spring Sunday.
He's lifted his Grapefruit League batting average to .233 with a good weekend and remains in the running for the starting shortstop job. Gonzalez is out of options while fellow shortstop Kevin Newman still has an option available. Neither player has had a standout spring, but Gonzalez might win the spot because Newman can be sent to Triple-A without needing to pass through waivers.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Slow start continues•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Opportunity knocks at shortstop•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Dealt to Pittsburgh•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Misses out on ALDS roster spot•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Cleared to lift weights•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...