Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with his second stolen base of the spring Sunday.

He's lifted his Grapefruit League batting average to .233 with a good weekend and remains in the running for the starting shortstop job. Gonzalez is out of options while fellow shortstop Kevin Newman still has an option available. Neither player has had a standout spring, but Gonzalez might win the spot because Newman can be sent to Triple-A without needing to pass through waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...