Gonzalez (collarbone) may not require surgery and is expected to return at some point this season, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzalez suffered a broken left clavicle after colliding with Starling Marte (abdomen) in Friday's game, with both players ending up on the injured list. The 27-year-old has no official timeline for his return, but his placement on the 60-day IL ensures he will be sidelined for at least two months. Cole Tucker was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and looks to have first crack at the starting job at shortstop in Gonzalez's absence.