Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Gonzalez had started each of the past four games at either third base or shortstop, going a collective 5-for-14 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Though Gonzalez doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role at any position, his versatility should continue to allow him to see at least semi-regular work for the Pirates.