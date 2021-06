Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gonzalez's versatility has allowed him to hold down a near-everyday role for most of the season, but the recent returns of Ke'Bryan Hayes, Colin Moran and Phillip Evans from the injured list may have closed the 29-year-old's path to steady playing time. He'll be on the bench for a second straight game Wednesday.