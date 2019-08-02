The Pirates plan to deploy Gonzalez (collarbone) as a utility infielder when he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez has been on the farm for more than a month while rehabbing the broken clavicle he sustained April 20. Through 20 games during his assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, Gonzalez is hitting just .192 while striking out 35.8 percent of the time, but the Pirates seem to be satisfied enough with his health. His rehab window will expire Tuesday, so look for the Pirates to activate him on or before that day and install him as the top backup to everyday middle infielders Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier. Struggling third baseman Jung Ho Kang seems most at risk of losing his spot on the 40-man roster once Gonzalez is reinstated.