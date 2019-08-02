Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Slated for utility role
The Pirates plan to deploy Gonzalez (collarbone) as a utility infielder when he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez has been on the farm for more than a month while rehabbing the broken clavicle he sustained April 20. Through 20 games during his assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, Gonzalez is hitting just .192 while striking out 35.8 percent of the time, but the Pirates seem to be satisfied enough with his health. His rehab window will expire Tuesday, so look for the Pirates to activate him on or before that day and install him as the top backup to everyday middle infielders Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier. Struggling third baseman Jung Ho Kang seems most at risk of losing his spot on the 40-man roster once Gonzalez is reinstated.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Ready for new rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: May resume rehab stint quickly•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Not expected to play every day•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...