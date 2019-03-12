Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Slow start continues
Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against Atlanta on Monday.
He's 3-for-23 with one extra-base hit in Grapefruit League action and hasn't played particularly well on defense. Gonzalez is competing with Kevin Newman (.182 batting average) for the starting shortstop job, but neither player has excelled. As a result, it's possible the Pirates platoon the pair for the first part of the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Opportunity knocks at shortstop•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Dealt to Pittsburgh•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Misses out on ALDS roster spot•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Cleared to lift weights•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Travels with team to Kansas City•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...