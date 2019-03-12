Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against Atlanta on Monday.

He's 3-for-23 with one extra-base hit in Grapefruit League action and hasn't played particularly well on defense. Gonzalez is competing with Kevin Newman (.182 batting average) for the starting shortstop job, but neither player has excelled. As a result, it's possible the Pirates platoon the pair for the first part of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories