Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's spring training opener, according to the Pirates' official Twitter account.
Gonzalez's arrival at camp was delayed while he cleared all the proper protocols, but he has gotten enough work in to take the field in Pittsburgh's first exhibition contest. Gonzalez will man second base and hit seventh in the Pirates' batting order.
