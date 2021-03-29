Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.
He started at first base and later moved to center field, showing off the versatility that will almost surely earn him an Opening Day roster spot. Even though Gonzalez is hitting .333 with two homers and three stolen bases in Grapefruit League play, the 29-year-old batted .222 in 181 at-bats in 2020 and holds a career .250 mark in the majors.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Starting in spring opener•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Not yet at camp•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Avoids arbitration with Pirates•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Riding pine Thursday•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Part of Monday's starting lineup•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Sits for afternoon game•