Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Struggling at onset
Gonzalez went 1-for-5 and committed his first error of the season Monday.
His error helped the Cardinals score a game-tying, ninth-inning run. Gonzalez also committed a base-running gaffe, getting thrown out after aggressively rounding second base on a sacrifice bunt. The Pirates don't necessarily expect Gonzalez to hit - he's got two hits in 13 at-bats - but he won't be in the lineup for long if he doesn't provide better defense. Kevin Newman would be the likely replacement at shortstop if the team pulls the plug on the Gonzalez experiment.
More News
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Claims top job at shortstop•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Shortstop battle heating up•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Slow start continues•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Opportunity knocks at shortstop•
-
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Dealt to Pittsburgh•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Misses out on ALDS roster spot•
