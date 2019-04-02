Gonzalez went 1-for-5 and committed his first error of the season Monday.

His error helped the Cardinals score a game-tying, ninth-inning run. Gonzalez also committed a base-running gaffe, getting thrown out after aggressively rounding second base on a sacrifice bunt. The Pirates don't necessarily expect Gonzalez to hit - he's got two hits in 13 at-bats - but he won't be in the lineup for long if he doesn't provide better defense. Kevin Newman would be the likely replacement at shortstop if the team pulls the plug on the Gonzalez experiment.