Gonzalez suffered a fractured left foot while playing in the Dominican Winter League last weekend and underwent surgery Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Although the injury will limit Gonzalez's work to start the offseason, the team said that he should resume full baseball activities in 10-to-12 weeks. Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old should be ready to go for spring training as he looks to build on a season in which he hit .254/.301/.317 with one home run over 53 games.