Gonzalez (collarbone) was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis due to a hamstring strain, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzalez began the rehab stint in late June and appeared to be nearing his return to the majors after playing in nine games with Indianapolis. The 27-year-old played in only 16 games before landing on the injured list in mid-April with a fractured left clavicle.