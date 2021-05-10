site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-erik-gonzalez-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Erik Gonzalez: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gonzalez isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds.
Gonzalez had gone 3-for-13 with two runs and two strikeouts in the last three games. Wilmer Difo will take over at third base and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read