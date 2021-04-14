Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

Gonzalez has been pretty quiet all year long aside from his grand slam against the Reds on April 7 so it was encouraging to see him have a productive day at the plate. He began the day with an RBI double in the first that nearly cleared the wall in center and then later tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Gonzalez still hasn't done enough to warrant consideration in fantasy lineups with Tuesday being his first multi-hit performance of the season and all six of his RBI stemming from two games.