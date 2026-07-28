Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Good to go Tuesday

Valdez (hand) will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Valdez was forced to exited Monday's series opener after being struck on the left hand by a pitch, but he won't end up missing a start after he underwent medical testing and was diagnosed with a bruise. The 22-year-old is in a bit of a slump, having gone 3-for-16 with six walks and eight strikeouts over his past six games, but he's been a force at the plate overall in July with a 1.043 OPS through 21 contests.