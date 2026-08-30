Valdez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Valdez had gone just 4-for-29 (.138) with a 4:17 BB:K over his last eight games. He has homered twice over his last four contests, but his overall consistency at the plate is still a work in progress. The outfielder is batting .244 with an .890 OPS, 16 homers, 44 RBI, 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 65 games this season, though his 37.5 percent strikeout rate is a major limiting factor.