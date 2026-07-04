Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez: Stays hot in Friday's loss

Valdez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie outfielder extended his hitting streak to eight games with the performance, a stretch in which Valdez is batting a blistering .552 (16-for-29) with eight extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and four homers), nine runs and 10 RBI. His current playing time in right field is coming while Oneil Cruz (hand) and Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) are on the shelf, but it's going to be hard for manager Derek Shelton to sit Valdez down if he's still raking when the Pirates roster gets healthier.