Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Blows first save of season Sunday
Rivero blew his first save of the season Sunday against the Padres, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks during an inning of work. He struck out one.
Rivero recorded the final out of the eighth inning, but he loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before allowing a two-run single to tie the game. With the save blown and the left-hander at 41 pitches, Joaquin Benoit was called upon to finish out the ninth before the Pirates went on to win in extra innings. Rivero still owns a strong 1.27 ERA to go along with a microscopic 0.78 WHIP and should rebound from this bumpy outing in short order.
