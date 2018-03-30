Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Can't find strike zone Friday
Rivero surrendered four earned runs while recording only two outs in a non-save situation Friday. He gave up one hit and three walks, striking out one batter.
He entered the game with a ninth-inning, 10-6 lead, only to struggle with control. His 30-pitch outing -- which included only 13 strikes -- led to the early exit. Rivero seemed to be dealing with a mechanical problem, leaving his fastball high and outside arm-side, so it will be interesting to see how quickly he can make the necessary adjustments. The lefty's fastball velocity was also down (for him) to 96 mph. Certainly the cold weather contributed to his troubles, but the closer wasn't particularly effective this spring, either. Josh Smoker came on to pitch for Rivero, but not before allowing a game-tying double.
