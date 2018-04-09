Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Changes last name to Vazquez
Rivero legally changed his last name to Vazquez in honor of his sister, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The change has no impact on Vazquez's fantasy value, but owners will want to take note of the switch to avoid any confusion. Although he's allowed four runs over just four games (3.2 innings), Vazquez has converted all three of his save opportunities so far this season.
