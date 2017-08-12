Rivero pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one to earn his 12th save Friday against the Blue Jays.

Rivero was protecting a two-run lead and was able to convert the save after throwing strikes on 11 of 12 pitches. In two months as the Pirates' closer, he's been a great fantasy asset, as he's closed out 12 of 13 chances while posting an excellent 1.21 ERA along with a 0.78 WHIP.