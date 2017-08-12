Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Collects 12th save of season Friday
Rivero pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one to earn his 12th save Friday against the Blue Jays.
Rivero was protecting a two-run lead and was able to convert the save after throwing strikes on 11 of 12 pitches. In two months as the Pirates' closer, he's been a great fantasy asset, as he's closed out 12 of 13 chances while posting an excellent 1.21 ERA along with a 0.78 WHIP.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up 11th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 10th save with clean inning•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Blows first save of season Sunday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches ninth save of season•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Heavy usage may lead to day of rest•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Strikes out side for eighth save of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...