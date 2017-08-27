Rivero struck out the side in one inning of work to earn his 15th save Saturday against the Reds.

Rivero was protecting a 1-0 lead, and he left nothing to chance as he didn't allow a single ball to be put in play. He's been an outstanding option at closer over the last two months, as he's earned 12 saves, and he also has an elite 1.27 ERA for the season.