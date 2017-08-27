Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Collects 15th save of 2017 on Saturday
Rivero struck out the side in one inning of work to earn his 15th save Saturday against the Reds.
Rivero was protecting a 1-0 lead, and he left nothing to chance as he didn't allow a single ball to be put in play. He's been an outstanding option at closer over the last two months, as he's earned 12 saves, and he also has an elite 1.27 ERA for the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Coming back to earth in August•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 12th save Saturday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Collects 12th save of season Friday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up 11th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Notches 10th save with clean inning•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Blows first save of season Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...