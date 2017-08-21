Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Coming back to Earth in August
Rivero gave up one hit and one walk before blanking the Cardinals in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, recording his 13th save.
After pitching otherworldly for the first four months of 2017, Rivero has allowed five earned runs in eight innings in August. While he's lost his pinpoint control at times and his velocity has dipped a bit, that's likely due to pitching in a team-high 59 games. His availability for Monday's game is unknown. He threw 30 pitches over the weekend but could make a third appearance in as many days, especially given the Pirates' flagging postseason hopes.
