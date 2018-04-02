Rivero collected his second save Sunday, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning of Game 2.

He allowed an inherited runner to score via Miguel Cabrera's double but otherwise registered a clean outing. Rivero rebounded well from his disastrous performance Friday. He found the strike zone with his fastball and touched 98 mph. The closer may not be available Monday after throwing 30 pitches while pitching in both games of Sunday's sweep.