Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Doubles up saves against Detroit
Rivero collected his second save Sunday, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning of Game 2.
He allowed an inherited runner to score via Miguel Cabrera's double but otherwise registered a clean outing. Rivero rebounded well from his disastrous performance Friday. He found the strike zone with his fastball and touched 98 mph. The closer may not be available Monday after throwing 30 pitches while pitching in both games of Sunday's sweep.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Fans side for first save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Can't find strike zone Friday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Spring numbers off•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Gets spring work in Saturday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Inks four-year extension•
-
Pirates' Felipe Rivero: Picks up 21st save•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...