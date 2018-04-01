Rivero struck out the side and didn't allow a baserunner to record his first save of the season during Sunday's 1-0 win over Detroit.

After a poor showing on Opening Day, this was a nice rebound from the lefty. Rivero put it all together last season and posted an elite 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 while converting 21 of 23 save attempts. Assuming Friday's disastrous outing was nothing more than a hiccup, the closer should be viewed as a high-end option moving forward.